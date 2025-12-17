Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.00.

MOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday.

NYSE MOD opened at $138.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $166.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.96.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Neil David Brinker sold 31,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $5,117,207.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 238,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,263,374.72. This trade represents a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $18,853,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 27.4% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 36.7% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 293.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,468,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,640 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,653,000 after acquiring an additional 180,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

