AON (NYSE:AON) Raised to “Hold” at Mizuho

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on AON from $419.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on AON from $428.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AON from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AON from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.18.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $352.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $346.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.99. AON has a twelve month low of $323.73 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. AON had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 48.88%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AON will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,235,437,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth approximately $754,671,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $504,424,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AON by 40,219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,922,000 after acquiring an additional 844,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of AON by 41.6% in the third quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,096,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,565,000 after acquiring an additional 615,570 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

