Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Cormark upgraded Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Barrick Mining from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Barrick Mining from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

NYSE:B opened at $42.94 on Monday. Barrick Mining has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 24.53%.The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Mining will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth about $464,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

