CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNO

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

In other news, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 48,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $2,006,944.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 671,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,694,392.08. This trade represents a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 9,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $395,455.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 73,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,149,503.20. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,302,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,467 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,239,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,140,000 after purchasing an additional 118,417 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 70.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,546,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,673,000 after purchasing an additional 641,950 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,333,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,641,000 after purchasing an additional 561,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 990,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,266,000 after purchasing an additional 91,550 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.