The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities set a $140.00 target price on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Camtek from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $111.31 on Monday. Camtek has a 52-week low of $47.41 and a 52-week high of $129.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 123.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 7.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.11 and a 200-day moving average of $96.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camtek by 61.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the third quarter worth $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Camtek by 60.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the third quarter valued at $205,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

