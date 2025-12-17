Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded to “Hold” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Camtek from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Camtek from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $140.00 target price on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $111.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57. Camtek has a 12 month low of $47.41 and a 12 month high of $129.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,321,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,506,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,529,000 after buying an additional 550,072 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Camtek by 110.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,015,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,527,000 after purchasing an additional 532,944 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in Camtek by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,099,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,537,000 after buying an additional 497,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 479,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,325,000 after purchasing an additional 301,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

