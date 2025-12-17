Mizuho Upgrades Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) to Strong-Buy

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Lincoln National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

NYSE:LNC opened at $45.36 on Monday. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $46.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 11.49%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $155,363.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 118,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,187.75. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen Ryan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.17 per share, for a total transaction of $84,340.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,040. This represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $87,362,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $43,686,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,903,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lincoln National by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,730,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,599 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 21.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,952,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,505 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

