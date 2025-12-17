Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $45.36 on Monday. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 18.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Owen Ryan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.17 per share, for a total transaction of $84,340.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $506,040. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $155,363.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 118,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,187.75. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,645,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

