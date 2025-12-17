Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Upgraded to Strong Sell at Mizuho

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price objective on Aflac in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aflac from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $109.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.72. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $96.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 15,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 230,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,837,056. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Kent Beaver sold 5,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $601,538.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,447.04. The trade was a 12.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 31,766 shares of company stock worth $3,549,706 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 0.8% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Aflac by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Aflac by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

