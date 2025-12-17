Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INDB. Zacks Research cut Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of INDB opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank has a one year low of $52.15 and a one year high of $78.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.25 million during the quarter. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 16.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.42%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Venables sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $29,941.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,779.01. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 144,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $10,071,360.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 288,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,176,361.14. The trade was a 33.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 200,405 shares of company stock valued at $13,971,482 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 233.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Independent Bank by 296.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

