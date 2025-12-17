Zacks Research Downgrades Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK) to Hold

Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQBK. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Bancshares in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQBK

Equity Bancshares Trading Up 0.6%

EQBK opened at $47.28 on Monday. Equity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.10 million, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 5.01%.

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.