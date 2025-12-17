Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.04 and last traded at $17.8150, with a volume of 1225599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HBAN. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 64,587 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $993,348.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 534,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,222,763.20. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis acquired 6,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,541.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 89,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,414.30. The trade was a 7.81% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,634. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 28,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 164,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Planning Inc. now owns 199,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

