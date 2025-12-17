Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

HUBB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.43.

HUBB opened at $438.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $299.42 and a 12-month high of $484.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $438.27 and a 200-day moving average of $427.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $429.24 per share, for a total transaction of $186,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,045.40. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total transaction of $945,813.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,247.76. This represents a 38.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 16.7% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,423,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

