Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Seagate Technology (STX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX):

12/16/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $255.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Seagate Technology had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Seagate Technology had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/5/2025 – Seagate Technology is now covered by analysts at China Renaissance. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $275.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Seagate Technology had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Seagate Technology had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/20/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $275.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Seagate Technology had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Seagate Technology had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $270.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $350.00 to $465.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $275.00 to $370.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $280.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $170.00 to $300.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Seagate Technology was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $240.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $240.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $260.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Fox Advisors from $245.00 to $270.00.

10/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $250.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $235.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $255.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $188.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $150.00. They now have a “negative” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $175.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $155.00 to $235.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 54,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.16, for a total value of $15,404,628.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 56,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,052,511.88. The trade was a 48.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,070. This trade represents a 33.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 132,555 shares of company stock valued at $36,030,007 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

