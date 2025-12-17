Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna

Investment analysts at Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $550.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FN. Zacks Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Securities set a $550.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $463.63.

NYSE FN opened at $451.20 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $148.55 and a 1-year high of $531.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 22,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total transaction of $10,034,474.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,952.35. The trade was a 48.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Homa Bahrami sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.75, for a total transaction of $1,588,125.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,885. This trade represents a 16.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 28,151 shares of company stock worth $12,643,707 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,779,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,432,000 after purchasing an additional 553,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,046,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 446.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,744,000 after buying an additional 417,959 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 226.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,010,000 after buying an additional 346,113 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $124,847,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

