NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.920-4.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.620-3.700 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays set a $88.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus set a $90.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.72.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.4%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average of $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,398,480. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $12,178,697.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,651,569.63. The trade was a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,322 shares of company stock worth $13,148,943. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 37,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 7,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.