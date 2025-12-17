9,469 Shares in Roblox Corporation $RBLX Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,720,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,889,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,350 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Roblox by 55.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,960,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,669 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 103.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,245,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $155.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Roblox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.88.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $6,107,640.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 261,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,188,845.52. The trade was a 20.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $1,991,449.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,240,724.89. This trade represents a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 382,508 shares of company stock worth $40,838,541 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.49 and its 200-day moving average is $114.94. Roblox Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $150.59. The company has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

