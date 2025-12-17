Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Cigna Group $CI

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,493 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Cigna Group by 360.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani bought 4,134 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,201,317.80. This represents a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Cigna Group from $387.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $346.00 to $294.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $375.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CI

Cigna Group Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:CI opened at $276.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.26. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $350.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 2.29%.The firm had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.