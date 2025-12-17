Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated $CYTK

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 723.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2,872.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 37.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 109.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.02. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $69.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 318.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $134,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 138,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,924.48. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Callos sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $68,730.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 50,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,533.60. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 150,494 shares of company stock worth $9,586,778 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

