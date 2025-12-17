JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Purchased by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,332 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $59.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

