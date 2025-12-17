KFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 26,792 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September $ZSEP

KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,792 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.06% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September by 7.0% during the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September by 6.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr September alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:ZSEP opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September

The Innovator 1 Yr September (ZSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZSEP was launched on Aug 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.