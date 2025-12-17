iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT Position Trimmed by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 171.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 537.6% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 15.5%

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $98.35 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.77.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

