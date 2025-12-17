Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Shares Acquired by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 8.9% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $131,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 160.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%
VOT opened at $281.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $298.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.76.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
