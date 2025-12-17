KFG Wealth Management LLC Buys 19,946 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $DFIP

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,946 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.90% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFIP opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $40.22 and a one year high of $42.77.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

