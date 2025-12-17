Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Shares Sold by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 5.3% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $79,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $214.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $218.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

