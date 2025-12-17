KFG Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF $DCOR

KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF worth $22,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. FMB Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF stock opened at $73.32 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $74.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

