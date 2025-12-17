iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on December 19th

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.5403 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a 28.3% increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $891.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average of $78.76. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $84.14.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

