iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (EWZS) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on December 19th

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2824 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 433.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 5.1%

EWZS opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $184.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

