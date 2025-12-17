iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (EWZS) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on December 19th

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2824 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 433.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 5.1%
EWZS opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $184.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $14.62.
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
