iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2267 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 242.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of QAT stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $20.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

