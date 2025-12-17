Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,496 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for about 8.6% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Baidu worth $58,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 211,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,484,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 9.1% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Baidu by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 78,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 36,564 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Baidu from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Zephirin Group initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.11.

Baidu stock opened at $119.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.14 and a 200-day moving average of $106.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.71 and a twelve month high of $149.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

