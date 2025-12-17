Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $472,000 Stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. $OXLC

Sage Capital Advisors llc reduced its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,044 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. GatePass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth $264,000. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 12.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Finally, TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 2.0%

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.87 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

