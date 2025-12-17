Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 127.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 144.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $108,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.83.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

