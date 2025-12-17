iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a 14.9% increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $120.44 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $122.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.96.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

