iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a 14.9% increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $120.44 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $122.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.96.
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
