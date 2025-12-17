Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Takes Position in DAQO New Energy Corp. $DQ

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,283,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,183,000. DAQO New Energy comprises about 5.5% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned 1.91% of DAQO New Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DAQO New Energy by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after buying an additional 625,900 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in DAQO New Energy by 514.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 419,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DAQO New Energy by 1,261.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 328,541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of DAQO New Energy by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 401,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 232,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DAQO New Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,260,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. DAQO New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $36.59.

DAQO New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.78 million. DAQO New Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 53.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DAQO New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

DAQO New Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 26th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DQ shares. HSBC upgraded shares of DAQO New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of DAQO New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of DAQO New Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DAQO New Energy from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DAQO New Energy in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DAQO New Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

