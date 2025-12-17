Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) versus iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Financial Survey

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of iHeartMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of iHeartMedia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Bilibili shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for iHeartMedia and Bilibili, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHeartMedia 1 3 1 0 2.00 Bilibili 0 4 6 1 2.73

Risk and Volatility

iHeartMedia currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.88%. Bilibili has a consensus price target of $29.61, indicating a potential upside of 21.42%. Given Bilibili’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bilibili is more favorable than iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iHeartMedia and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHeartMedia -10.37% -1.63% 0.50% Bilibili 2.60% 6.99% 2.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iHeartMedia and Bilibili”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHeartMedia $3.85 billion 0.18 -$1.01 billion ($2.59) -1.75 Bilibili $3.68 billion 2.77 -$184.51 million $0.25 97.56

Bilibili has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bilibili, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bilibili beats iHeartMedia on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates. It also delivers real-time traffic flow and incident information, and weather updates, sports, and news. The Digital Audio Group segment provides podcasting, digital sites, newsletters, digital services, and programs; and iHeartRadio, a mobile app and web based service for radio stations, digital only stations, custom artist stations, and podcasts. The Audio and Media Services Group segment engages in the media representation business; and provides scheduling and broadcast software and services. This segment also provides RCS, a cloud and on-premises broadcast software, such as radio and television automation, music scheduling, newsroom automation, advertising sales management, disaster recovery solutions; and real-time audio recognition technology to radio and television stations, cable channels, record labels, advertisers, and agencies, as well as media streaming and research services. The company was formerly known as CC Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iHeartMedia, Inc. in September 2014. The company is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic. The company also provides advertising services; and IP derivatives and other services. In addition, it engages in the business and technology development activities; e-commerce business; and video, comics, and game distribution activities. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

