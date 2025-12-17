Head to Head Analysis: F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) & BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN)

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) and BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares F.N.B. and BayFirst Financial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F.N.B. $2.57 billion 2.44 $465.00 million $1.39 12.58 BayFirst Financial $143.28 million 0.23 $12.60 million ($3.11) -2.54

Volatility & Risk

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than BayFirst Financial. BayFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F.N.B., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

F.N.B. has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BayFirst Financial has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.3% of F.N.B. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of BayFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of F.N.B. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of BayFirst Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares F.N.B. and BayFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F.N.B. 19.23% 8.22% 1.08% BayFirst Financial -8.08% -12.02% -0.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for F.N.B. and BayFirst Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F.N.B. 0 1 5 0 2.83 BayFirst Financial 1 0 0 0 1.00

F.N.B. currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.66%. Given F.N.B.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than BayFirst Financial.

Summary

F.N.B. beats BayFirst Financial on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment offers commercial and consumer banking services, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. It also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services. The Wealth Management segment provides personal and corporate fiduciary services comprising administration of decedent and trust estates; and securities brokerage and investment advisory services, mutual funds, and annuities. The Insurance segment comprises commercial and personal insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates community banking branches in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes. It also provides commercial real estate mortgages; construction and development, working capital, and business loans; auto, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and residential mortgages, personal lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mobile and online banking, treasury management, wire transfers, cash management, merchant processing, remote deposit capture, night depositor, online bill payment, courier, retail investment, ACH originations, and other services. It operates full-service banking centers in St. Petersburg, Seminole, Pinellas Park, Clearwater, Sarasota, Tampa, Belleair Bluffs, and Bradenton, Florida. The company was formerly known as First Home Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to BayFirst Financial Corp. in May 2021. BayFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

