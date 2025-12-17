Analyzing Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Saker Aviation Services and Joby Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Saker Aviation Services alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saker Aviation Services 6.08% -4.66% -4.33% Joby Aviation N/A -77.03% -55.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.3% of Saker Aviation Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Joby Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Saker Aviation Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Joby Aviation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saker Aviation Services $9.17 million 0.75 $1.25 million ($0.42) -16.19 Joby Aviation $140,000.00 91,536.20 -$608.03 million ($1.34) -10.49

This table compares Saker Aviation Services and Joby Aviation”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Saker Aviation Services has higher revenue and earnings than Joby Aviation. Saker Aviation Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Joby Aviation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Saker Aviation Services and Joby Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saker Aviation Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 Joby Aviation 3 5 1 0 1.78

Joby Aviation has a consensus price target of $13.43, indicating a potential downside of 4.46%. Given Joby Aviation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Joby Aviation is more favorable than Saker Aviation Services.

Volatility and Risk

Saker Aviation Services has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joby Aviation has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Saker Aviation Services

(Get Free Report)

Saker Aviation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc. and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc. in September 2009. Saker Aviation Services, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides. Joby Aviation, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Saker Aviation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saker Aviation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.