Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.3750.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Organon & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Organon & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.57. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 143.47% and a net margin of 7.95%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 69.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 216,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 88,454 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 315,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 50,393 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 90,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 47,127 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $946,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

