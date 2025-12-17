Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE:WDS opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Woodside Energy Group has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Abel Hall LLC raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 46,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, SALT Holding Corp. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

