TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.65.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TrueCar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of TrueCar from $2.00 to $2.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th.
Shares of TRUE opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.22.
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
