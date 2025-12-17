TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TrueCar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of TrueCar from $2.00 to $2.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TrueCar by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 747,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 55,088 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 45,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUE opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.22.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

