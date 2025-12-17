Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,326.10. This trade represents a 28.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 9.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146,921 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,221,000 after acquiring an additional 99,348 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,594 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,118,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,766,125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $60,827,000 after buying an additional 259,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of IART opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.06. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $27.13.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $402.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 30.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

