The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment trust reported GBX 29.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The Merchants Trust had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 90.97%.
The Merchants Trust Stock Up 1.6%
Shares of The Merchants Trust stock opened at GBX 596.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £880.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 568.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 560.77. The Merchants Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 448 and a 52 week high of GBX 599.
About The Merchants Trust
