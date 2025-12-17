Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.8333.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $161.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 77.21% and a negative net margin of 10,064.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,524,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 772,844 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 37.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,465,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 668,590 shares during the period. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% during the third quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,962,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 553,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 104,409 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 11.8% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 152,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

