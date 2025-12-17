SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) & Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) Head to Head Contrast

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) and SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kayne Anderson BDC and SLR Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kayne Anderson BDC 0 1 3 0 2.75 SLR Investment 2 3 2 1 2.25

Kayne Anderson BDC presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.09%. SLR Investment has a consensus target price of $16.04, indicating a potential upside of 3.06%. Given SLR Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than Kayne Anderson BDC.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kayne Anderson BDC $213.11 million 4.92 $131.94 million $1.51 10.15 SLR Investment $232.43 million N/A $95.76 million $1.65 9.43

This table compares Kayne Anderson BDC and SLR Investment”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kayne Anderson BDC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SLR Investment. SLR Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kayne Anderson BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of SLR Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Kayne Anderson BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of SLR Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kayne Anderson BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Kayne Anderson BDC pays out 106.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Investment pays out 99.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Kayne Anderson BDC has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Investment has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kayne Anderson BDC and SLR Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kayne Anderson BDC 46.55% 10.40% 5.44% SLR Investment 41.00% 8.98% 3.56%

Summary

SLR Investment beats Kayne Anderson BDC on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

(Get Free Report)

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About SLR Investment

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate activities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund’s investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

