Mcrae Industrie (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Announces Earnings Results

Mcrae Industrie (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Mcrae Industrie Stock Performance

Shares of Mcrae Industrie stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.08. Mcrae Industrie has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16.

Get Mcrae Industrie alerts:

Mcrae Industrie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company manufactures, sells, and distributes western, lifestyle, and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Mcrae Industrie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcrae Industrie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.