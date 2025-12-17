Mcrae Industrie (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Announces Earnings Results

Mcrae Industrie (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Mcrae Industrie Stock Performance
Shares of Mcrae Industrie stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.08. Mcrae Industrie has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16.
Mcrae Industrie Company Profile
