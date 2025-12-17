Personal Group (LON:PGH) Announces Earnings Results

Personal Group (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 9.60 EPS for the quarter, reports. Personal Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 14.40%.

Personal Group Price Performance

Shares of PGH stock opened at GBX 326 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 329.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 327.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.46. Personal Group has a 1-year low of GBX 173.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 404.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PGH shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 630 target price on shares of Personal Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Personal Group from GBX 368 to GBX 416 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Personal Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 523.

About Personal Group

Personal Group Holdings Plc (AIM: PGH) is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected. The Group is proud to support the health and wellbeing of c.

