Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases Shares of 3,760 FedEx Corporation $FDX

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,760 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 28,080.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $850,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $605,497,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 750.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,627 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $230,862,000 after purchasing an additional 896,271 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,482,494 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,292,016,000 after acquiring an additional 649,426 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in FedEx by 228.9% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 795,495 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $180,824,000 after purchasing an additional 553,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $282.62 on Wednesday. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $295.24. The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on FDX shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.29.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

