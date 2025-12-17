Aspen Group (APZ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 on February 26th

Aspen Group (ASX:APZ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 15th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 100.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.
Aspen Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $485.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.47.
