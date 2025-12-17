ArrowMark Financial Corp. (BANX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 22nd

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 22nd.
ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance
ArrowMark Financial stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.36 million, a PE ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.19. ArrowMark Financial has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $23.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16.
ArrowMark Financial Company Profile
