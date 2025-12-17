ArrowMark Financial Corp. (BANX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 22nd

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 22nd.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

ArrowMark Financial stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.36 million, a PE ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.19. ArrowMark Financial has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $23.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16.

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

