Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.90 on January 15th

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.90 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Innovative Industrial Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 176.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $8.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.0%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average is $53.75. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $102.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $64.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 45.80% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $68.20.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

